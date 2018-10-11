Jason Peters Ruled Out vs. Giants Due to Biceps Injury

Philadelphia Eagles left tackle Jason Peters suffered a biceps injury and was ruled out for the remainder of Thursday's game against the New York Giants, per Zack Rosenblatt of NJ.com.

This is another setback for the 36-year-old after he suffered a season-ending torn ACL and MCL during a contest against Washington in October 2017.

When healthy, Peters is an anchor for the Philadelphia offensive line. He is a nine-time Pro Bowler and two-time member of the First Team All-Pro and has established himself as one of the best offensive linemen of his generation.

The silver lining for Philadelphia is the fact that it won last season's Super Bowl after Peters' setback and proved it can still prevail when he is sidelined. 

The Eagles will likely turn toward Halapoulivaati Vaitai at left tackle until Peters is ready to return.

