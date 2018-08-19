Alexis Sanchez Ruled out for Manchester United vs. Brighton Due to Injury

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

Manchester United star Alexis Sanchez missed out on the Premier League fixture against Brighton & Hove Albion on Sunday due to an injury he picked up in training.

The Red Devils announced the news on Twitter before kick-off:

As explained by ESPN FC's Rob Dawson, it was a late call due to the club training after the pre-match press conference:

Sanchez moved to United in the January transfer window after a lengthy contract standoff with former club Arsenal. The Chilean's deal was set to expire in the summer, prompting the Gunners to sell and get as much value as possible.

The 29-year-old had a shaky start with the Red Devils, failing to score as often as expected. He remains one of the Premier League's most gifted forwards, however, and his absence will be keenly felt.

Depth in attack is not an issue for United, who can call on talented youngsters like Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford, as well as established striker Romelu Lukaku. Between those players, someone should be able to pick up the scoring slack.

Martial replaced the Chilean in the starting XI against Brighton.