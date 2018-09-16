Eli Apple Suffers Groin Injury, Ruled Out for Rest of Giants vs. Cowboys on SNF

Bill Kostroun/Associated Press

New York Giants cornerback Eli Apple suffered a groin injury in Sunday's game against the Dallas Cowboys, the team announced.

The team confirmed in the third quarter that Apple wouldn't return.

Unfortunately for the Giants, the 2016 first-round pick hasn't been a stranger to injuries over the past few years.

After Apple battled hamstring and groin issues as a rookie, he was bothered by injuries to both ankles during the 2017 preseason. In total, he appeared in 25 of a possible 32 games over his first two campaigns.

Now in his third season with the Giants, the Ohio State product is still searching for more consistency as he attempts to morph into a shutdown presence along the boundary. Through two appearances, he's registered four combined tackles and two pass breakups.

With Apple banged up, Donte Deayon should be asked to provide some stability opposite Janoris Jenkins.