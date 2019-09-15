Adrian Peterson Passes Jim Brown for 5th on All-Time Rushing TD List

Roger Steinman/Associated Press

Washington running back Adrian Peterson achieved another milestone on Sunday, scoring his 107th rushing touchdown to pass Hall of Famer and NFL legend Jim Brown (106) for fifth in league history.

Peterson reached the mark in the second quarter against the Dallas Cowboys, scoring on a one-yard run.

Last season alone, Peterson passed Barry Sanders (99), Marshall Faulk (100), Shaun Alexander (100) and John Riggins (104) on the all-time rushing touchdowns list. He now only trails Walter Payton (110), Marcus Allen (123), LaDainian Tomlinson (145) and Emmitt Smith (164).

Payton is within reach for Peterson, though Allen is likely out of reach this season, and Tomlinson and Smith are surely beyond Peterson's grasp.

Peterson continues to climb up the career rushing yards list as well. He came into the season at No. 8 overall, with players like Jerome Bettis (13,662 yards), Tomlinson (13,684 yards) and Curtis Martin (14,101 yards) within reach this season.

When he's on the field, he remains a solid player. He's rushed for at least 1,000 yards in eight of his 13 seasons and has 10 or more rushing touchdowns in eight seasons, and he could reach both milestones again this season. After spending his first 10 seasons with the Vikings, Peterson joined the Saints before the 2017 season, though he was ultimately traded to Arizona.

Neither destination proved fruitful for Peterson, so he signed in Washington in 2018 and emerged as the team's starter after rookie Derrius Guice was lost for the season. While he's no longer the elite back who once dominated the game—and started the year as Guice's backup again before the second-year back was injured—Peterson continues his march up the record books.