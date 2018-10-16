Jon Gruden 'Concerned' with Marshawn Lynch's Groin Injury; RB to Receive Testing

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

Oakland Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch is dealing with a groin strain that could affect him long term, according to Vic Tafur of The Athletic.

Head coach Jon Gruden is reportedly "concerned" about the injury, which will be examined this week when the Raiders have their bye.

While the 32-year-old has been limited in practice this year with shoulder, abdomen and hip injuries, he hasn't been forced to miss any games.

A significant ailment could lead to the first missed time due to injury since he was limited to seven games with the Seattle Seahawks in 2015 because of a hamstring ailment and sports hernia that required surgery.

In his second year with the Raiders, Beast Mode has rushed 90 times for 376 yards and three touchdowns through six games.

The Raiders don't have another rusher who can replicate Lynch's rugged interior stylings, but they do boast capable complements who can pick up the slack in his absence.

Look for Doug Martin to slide in as Oakland's interim early-down ball-carrier with Jalen Richard in the mix as a speedy change-of-pace option.

To date, Martin has logged 27 carries for 99 yards while working as a clear No. 2 behind Lynch.