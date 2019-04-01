Yankees News: Giancarlo Stanton Placed on 10-Day IL with Biceps Injury

Elsa/Getty Images

The New York Yankees will have to play their upcoming games without Giancarlo Stanton, who was placed on the 10-day injured list with a biceps strain Monday.

Stanton is a huge part of the Yankees lineup, entering the day with a .250 average through the first three games without a home run. Even with other big hitters in the middle of the order, an extended absence could be a significant setback for the team.

Aaron Judge and Gary Sanchez will have more pressure on them to pick up the slack while Stanton is unavailable.

While inconsistency has been a bit of an issue, as well as strikeouts, the 2017 NL MVP has been mostly what the Yankees expected when they traded for him last offseason. The slugger drove in 100 runs in 2018 while hitting 38 home runs, the second most of his career.

This was only one year after leading the majors with 59 homers and 132 RBI for the Miami Marlins.

New York will just hope the latest injury doesn't recreate questions about his durability.

Stanton only missed seven total games over the past two seasons, but he had problems staying on the field before that with an average of 115 games per year from 2012-16.

Considering he is making $26 million this season, every missed game will be especially disappointing for the Yankees.