Cubs News: Kyle Hendricks Placed on 10-Day IL with Shoulder Injury

Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

As the Chicago Cubs look to make a fifth straight playoff appearance, their starting rotation took a hit when Kyle Hendricks suffered a shoulder injury.

The team announced Saturday he was placed on the 10-day injured list with right shoulder inflammation.

Hendricks allowed five earned runs in 4.1 innings during his last start Friday against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Durability hasn't been much of a problem for Hendricks. The 29-year-old had a stint on the IL in June 2017 because of a finger injury. He returned at the end of July, looking like the pitcher who finished third in National League Cy Young Award voting in 2016.

Last season, Hendricks finish second among Cubs starters with a 3.44 ERA in 33 starts. He also led the team with a career-high 199 innings.

After a slow start in 2019, Hendricks has looked like his usual self with a 3.36 ERA, 75 strikeouts and just 16 walks in 88.1 innings.

The Cubs have a solid starting rotation with Jon Lester, Cole Hamels and Jose Quintana at the top. Hendricks has been a reliable presence for manager Joe Maddon, but Chicago can survive without the right-hander for the time being.