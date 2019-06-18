Mets News: Jeurys Familia Placed on 10-Day IL with Shoulder Injury

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistJune 18, 2019

New York Mets relief pitcher Jeurys Familia reacts after allowing a three-run home run to St. Louis Cardinals' Dexter Fowler during the eighth inning of a baseball game Friday, June 14, 2019, in New York. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)
Kathy Willens/Associated Press

New York Mets closer Jeurys Familia's injury woes have cropped up again, as he was placed on the 10-day injured list Tuesday. 

The team announced Familia is dealing with a Bennett lesion in his right shoulder. 

Per Greg Joyce of the New York Posta Bennett lesion is "essentially a bone spur."

After signing a three-year deal to return to the Mets in the offseason, Familia has had a rough time in 2019. The 29-year-old has a 7.81 ERA with 30 hits allowed and 21 walks in 27.2 innings over 29 appearances. 

Injuries have hampered the Mets this season. Familia joins a group that also includes Brandon Nimmo, Noah Syndergaard, Yoenis Cespedes and Jed Lowrie on the injured list. 

Since Familia has had such a difficult time on the mound this season, Mets manager Mickey Callaway could be well served to see what different relievers can offer the team as they try to turn things around in the National League East. 

Edwin Diaz will remain New York's closer, with Seth Lugo and Robert Gsellman likely being the main bridge options out of the bullpen in the later innings. 

