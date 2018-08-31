Jason Heyward Leaves Game vs. Braves Due to Hamstring Injury

Charles Rex Arbogast/Associated Press

The Chicago Cubs announced outfielder Jason Heyward left Thursday's game against the Atlanta Braves with right hamstring tightness after he dove for a ball in the outfield.

Injuries have become a problem for Heyward, who was absent due to a concussion earlier this season and missed significant time in 2017 with finger and hand injuries.

He has at least looked better on the field this year, producing a .275 batting average with seven home runs.

The 29-year-old has been a disappointment offensively since joining the Cubs, even when healthy. He hit just .243 with 18 total home runs in his first two seasons after signing an eight-year deal with the club.

On the plus side, he still helps out in other ways even when he isn't hitting.

Heyward has been one of the best defensive fielders in the league, earning five Gold Gloves in his career, including one in each of the past four years. And despite his offensive struggles, the veteran helped the team win the World Series in 2016.

Fortunately, Chicago has plenty of replacement options thanks to its versatility. Ian Happ, Kyle Schwarber, Albert Almora Jr. and Ben Zobrist can all rotate in the outfield to fill Heyward's role if he is forced to miss an extended period of time.