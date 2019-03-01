Pau Gasol Reportedly to Sign with Bucks After Being Bought out by Spurs

Brandon Dill/Associated Press

Pau Gasol's tenure with the San Antonio Spurs came to an abrupt end on Friday.

Per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Gasol and the Spurs agreed to terms on a buyout that makes him eligible for the playoffs.

Wojnarowski added Gasol will sign with the Eastern Conference-leading Milwaukee Bucks.

Gasol was in the second year of a three-year, $48 million agreement he signed in July 2017. The deal included a $6.7 million partial guarantee for 2019-20, per ESPN's Zach Lowe.

It was not a completely smooth transition to San Antonio for Gasol over the past three seasons. He only appeared in 64 games in 2016-17 due to a fractured metacarpal suffered during a pregame warm-up in January that caused him to miss one month.

After playing in 77 games last season, Gasol was again bitten by the injury bug early in 2018-19. He missed 26 games in November and December with a stress fracture in his left foot.

The Spurs kept a close eye on Gasol's playing time, as he's averaging a career-low 12.2 minutes per game. He's still effective when he gets on the court, with 12.4 points and 13.9 rebounds per 36 minutes and a shooting percentage of 46.6.

The 38-year-old Gasol's ability to score from anywhere on the court gives him tremendous value, even in a limited role.

Milwaukee doesn't necessarily need to add more help to compete for a spot in the NBA Finals. The team already owns the league's best record (47-14), ranks first in defensive efficiency (104.3 points allowed per 100 possessions) and fourth in offensive efficiency (113.5).

Adding Gasol for depth gives head coach Mike Budenholzer one more asset he can use to ease some of the burden on Giannis Antetokounmpo as the Bucks prepare for the postseason.