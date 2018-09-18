Trevor Story's Injury Reportedly Could Be UCL Damage, Exact Diagnosis Unknown

Justin Edmonds/Getty Images

Colorado Rockies shortstop Trevor Story may have UCL damage in his right elbow, according to The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal, although no official diagnosis has been made.

Story had to exit Monday night's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks in the middle of an at-bat in the fourth inning as the result of feeling elbow discomfort after a swing:

This is another setback for Story after thumb surgery cost him a solid portion of his rookie season in 2016. Despite that injury, he turned heads as a first-year player with a .272/.341/.567 slash line and 27 home runs in just 97 games.

The 25-year-old has followed those totals with 24 long balls in 2017 as an important part of the Rockies lineup and has put himself in the National League MVP debate by hitting .288 with 33 home runs, 40 doubles, five triples and 102 RBI in 149 games in 2018.

Colorado can turn to the combination of Pat Valaika, Ian Desmond and Garrett Hampson at shortstop if Story misses time. They are each versatile enough to play different spots in the infield, so there are still some mix-and-match options for the Rockies depending on the opposing pitcher.

Still, Story's presence makes this team much more formidable. After Monday night's 8-2 loss to Los Angeles, the Rockies are a half-game back in both the NL West and the Wild Card race.