Raptors' Marc Gasol Ruled out After Suffering Hamstring Injury vs. Pistons

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistDecember 19, 2019

TORONTO, ON - FEBRUARY 11: Marc Gasol #33 of the Toronto Raptors looks on during the first half of an NBA game against the Brooklyn Nets at Scotiabank Arena on February 11, 2019 in Toronto, Canada. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)
Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images

The Toronto Raptors announced big man Marc Gasol was ruled out for the remainder of Wednesday's game against the Detroit Pistons with a hamstring injury.

The Raptors acquired Gasol ahead of the 2018-19 NBA trade deadline, sending Jonas Valanciunas, Delon Wright, CJ Miles and a 2024 second-round pick to the Memphis Grizzlies.

The three-time All-Star was more of a luxury addition as Serge Ibaka enjoyed a return to form in 2018-19. Although Gasol was a starter in 19 of his 26 regular-season appearances with the Raptors, his 24.9 minutes per game were nearly 10 minutes below his career average (33.4).

He adapted nicely to a slightly reduced role, averaging 9.1 points and 6.6 rebounds while shooting 44.2 percent from beyond the arc.

Gasol opted in to the final year of his contract with Toronto as the Raptors look to defend their NBA title. The departures of Kawhi Leonard and Danny Green make a repeat difficult, if not impossible, for Toronto.

The team is still good enough to push for a top-four spot in the Eastern Conference.

Even though the Raptors can turn to Ibaka at center, Gasol's absence will create a void in their frontcourt.

