Klay Thompson Returns After Suffering Scary Leg Injury vs. Cavs in Game 1

Klay Thompson suffered a leg injury in Game 1 of the 2018 NBA Finals on Thursday night against the Cleveland Cavaliers but would return shortly after to the relief of Golden State Warriors fans.

Thompson exited the game in the first quarter after Cavs swingman JR Smith inadvertently fell into his left knee.

The Warriors weathered a storm of injuries during the regular season to key players, including Thompson, Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant.

Thompson fractured his thumb during a March 11 game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. He missed eight games as a result of the injury but has otherwise been a steady presence in the lineup for head coach Steve Kerr.

Thompson has developed into one of the NBA's most dynamic scoring threats. He shot the lights out with a career-high 44 percent success rate from three-point range and finished third on the team with 20 points per game during the regular season.