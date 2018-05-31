Klay Thompson Returns After Suffering Scary Leg Injury vs. Cavs in Game 1

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistJune 1, 2018

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK - FEBRUARY 11: Klay Thompson #11 of the Golden State Warriors brings the ball up court during the game against the Oklahoma City Thunder on February 11, 2017 at Chesapeake Energy Arena in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2017 NBAE (Photo by Layne Murdoch/NBAE via Getty Images)
Layne Murdoch/Getty Images

Klay Thompson suffered a leg injury in Game 1 of the 2018 NBA Finals on Thursday night against the Cleveland Cavaliers but would return shortly after to the relief of Golden State Warriors fans.

Thompson exited the game in the first quarter after Cavs swingman JR Smith inadvertently fell into his left knee.

The Warriors weathered a storm of injuries during the regular season to key players, including Thompson, Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant

Thompson fractured his thumb during a March 11 game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. He missed eight games as a result of the injury but has otherwise been a steady presence in the lineup for head coach Steve Kerr. 

Thompson has developed into one of the NBA's most dynamic scoring threats. He shot the lights out with a career-high 44 percent success rate from three-point range and finished third on the team with 20 points per game during the regular season. 

