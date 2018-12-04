Trey Burke to Be Re-Evaluated After Knee Injury Diagnosed as MCL Sprain

Tony Dejak/Associated Press

New York Knicks guard Trey Burke suffered a "mild MCL sprain in his right knee" during a 136-134 win over the Milwaukee Bucks on Saturday, according to the team:



Burke has struggled to remain on the court the past two seasons, playing just 57 games in 2016-17 for the Washington Wizards and 36 last season for the Knicks.

He entered the league as the No. 9 overall pick in 2013 and averaged 12.8 points and 5.7 assists per game on the way to a spot on the NBA's All-Rookie team.

The Michigan product has been fairly consistent throughout his career, posting double-digit scoring in four of his first five seasons, and he has averaged 12.0 PPG and 3.0 APG while shooting 36.1 percent from three in 2018-19.

At his best, Burke can stretch the defense with his perimeter shooting and get into the lane to open up looks for himself and his teammates.

Fortunately for New York, it still has Emmanuel Mudiay, Frank Ntilikina, Damyean Dotson, Tim Hardaway Jr. and Allonzo Trier in the backcourt. It will rely even more heavily on those pieces while Burke is out, although it could use him back and healthy again for depth purposes.