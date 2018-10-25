Bulls Rumors: Bobby Portis Could Miss 'At Least' 4 Weeks with Knee Injury

Alec Nathan@@AlecBNathanFeatured ColumnistOctober 25, 2018

DALLAS, TX - OCTOBER 22: Bobby Portis #5 of the Chicago Bulls shoots the ball against the Dallas Mavericks during a game on October 22, 2018 at American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2018 NBAE (Photo by Glenn James/NBAE via Getty Images)
Glenn James/Getty Images

Chicago Bulls power forward Bobby Portis could reportedly miss "at least" four weeks because of a right knee injury. 

According to a report from the Chicago Tribune's K.C. Johnson, Portis underwent an MRI on Thursday morning, and the Bulls fear he may miss more than a month. 

Portis suffered the injury during the fourth quarter of Wednesday night's 112-110 win over the Charlotte Hornets

Prior to hitting the shelf, the fourth-year forward averaged 10.5 points, 10.0 rebounds and 1.0 blocks a night over the Bulls' first four games. 

The Bulls are already without power forward Lauri Markkanen, who continues to nurse a right elbow sprain. 

Until Portis or Markkanen return, Jabari Parker figures to be thrust into a prominent role at the 4 as head coach Fred Hoiberg scrambles for a stopgap solution in his suddenly decimated frontcourt. 

