Bulls Rumors: Bobby Portis Could Miss 'At Least' 4 Weeks with Knee Injury

Glenn James/Getty Images

Chicago Bulls power forward Bobby Portis could reportedly miss "at least" four weeks because of a right knee injury.

According to a report from the Chicago Tribune's K.C. Johnson, Portis underwent an MRI on Thursday morning, and the Bulls fear he may miss more than a month.

Portis suffered the injury during the fourth quarter of Wednesday night's 112-110 win over the Charlotte Hornets.

Prior to hitting the shelf, the fourth-year forward averaged 10.5 points, 10.0 rebounds and 1.0 blocks a night over the Bulls' first four games.

The Bulls are already without power forward Lauri Markkanen, who continues to nurse a right elbow sprain.

Until Portis or Markkanen return, Jabari Parker figures to be thrust into a prominent role at the 4 as head coach Fred Hoiberg scrambles for a stopgap solution in his suddenly decimated frontcourt.