DeSean Jackson Won't Return vs. Saints After Suffering Concussion

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver DeSean Jackson left Sunday's game against the New Orleans Saints after suffering a concussion.



The 31-year-old had five catches for 146 yards and two touchdowns before leaving the contest.



In his second season in Tampa, Jackson was not the downfield threat most expected. He had 50 receptions for 668 yards and three touchdowns through 11 games while playing with Jameis Winston. A shoulder injury to the quarterback made downfield targets less likely.

Jackson hasn't done much to return to Pro Bowl status, losing his starting job to Chris Godwin during the offseason.

"You get so comfortable and used to it being a certain way, and then you have to come in and adjust to something totally different,'' Jackson told Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times. "I had a little tough time with that, always being the guy where I was at in the past from Philly to Washington and then to come in here and having Mike and just trying to figure out my role, what it was.

"At the end of the day, I've played with other good receivers. It's not the first time playing with a good receiver. But just feeling like I was coming to a team where he was already established and this was kind of like his team.''

The passing offense will center on Mike Evans and Godwin with Jackson out.