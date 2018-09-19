Jarvis Landry Listed as Questionable for Browns vs. Jets on TNF with Knee Injury

Joe Robbins/Getty Images

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry is listed as questionable for Thursday night's Week 3 game against the New York Jets because of a knee injury.

The Browns announced the update on their official injury report Wednesday. He has been a limited participant in practice all week.

Landry is a dynamic, versatile threat capable of beating a defense over the top or working underneath in space. He entered the 2018 campaign with 400 catches for 4,038 yards and 22 touchdowns since the Miami Dolphins selected him in the second round of the 2014 NFL draft.

Miami traded him to Cleveland for draft picks in March. He's made 12 catches for 175 yards with no scores through his first two games with the Browns.

The fifth-year LSU product's value is enhanced by his durability. He appeared in all 64 of the team's regular-season games across his first four NFL campaigns. He battled through a shoulder injury in 2016 to keep the iron-man streak alive.

If the latest ailment causes him to miss the Jets clash, Rashard Higgins and Antonio Callaway will operate as the team's top-two wideouts following the trade of Josh Gordon to the New England Patriots. Rod Streater and Derrick Willies should see more playing time on passing downs.



A lack of consistency through the air has held the Browns back in recent years, especially since they are often playing from behind. The task of getting that aspect of the team clicking on all cylinders again will become much tougher if Landry ends up sitting out Thursday.