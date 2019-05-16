Chelsea's Ruben Loftus-Cheek Undergoes Surgery on Ruptured Achilles

Chelsea's Ruben Loftus-Cheek Undergoes Surgery on Ruptured AchillesMay 16, 2019
Chelsea midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek will have surgery on a ruptured Achilles on Thursday.
The Blues confirmed the procedure in a statement after Loftus-Cheek saw a specialist Thursday, having suffered the injury in Chelsea's 3-0 friendly win over New England Revolution in Boston on Wednesday.
While Chelsea did not provide a time frame for his recovery, the surgery will ensure he misses the UEFA Europa League final against Arsenal on May 29.
Football journalist Dan Levene was devastated for Loftus-Cheek:
Dan Levene @danlevene
News of Ruben Loftus-Cheek's ruptured achilles a hammer blow. Chelsea homegrown just starting to make a place in the side his own. Been so unlucky with injuries: his back has sidelined him for so long. This means he sadly is likely to join CHO in sitting out the rest of 2019.
Football writer Daniel Storey questioned the Blues' decision to play the friendly ahead of the final, while the Evening Standard's Simon Johnson relayed England manager Gareth Southgate's comments on the injury:
Daniel Storey @danielstorey85
It was a charity friendly, fair enough. But it's still a ludicrous time to do it, before a Europa League final and on a pitch that looked dreadful. And Chelsea aren't the only club to do it by any stretch.
Simon Johnson @sjstandardsport
#Southgate on #loftuscheek #cfc #eng: "I went to bed last night and Ruben was in the squad and playing brilliantly, now he misses a major European final – I am really disappointed for him in particular."
The 23-year-old is a player that many at Stamford Bridge have high hopes for, and he made 40 appearances for the club this season, contributing 10 goals and five assists.
Though he only started 17 matches, he was becoming an increasingly regular fixture in the team under Maurizio Sarri.
The midfielder is an extremely powerful presence in the middle of the park, whether surging forward with the ball or holding off the challenges of an opponent.
Sarri will likely have to rely on Mateo Kovacic alongside N'Golo Kante and Jorginho in the final, but the Croatian has not offered as much drive or attacking threat as the Englishman this season.
Why Lampard Is Bound for Glory as a Manager