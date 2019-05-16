Chelsea's Ruben Loftus-Cheek Undergoes Surgery on Ruptured Achilles

Matt JonesFeatured ColumnistMay 16, 2019

LEICESTER, ENGLAND - MAY 12: Ruben Loftus-Cheek of Chelsea during the Premier League match between Leicester City and Chelsea FC at The King Power Stadium on May 12, 2019 in Leicester, United Kingdom. (Photo by James Williamson - AMA/Getty Images)
James Williamson - AMA/Getty Images

Chelsea midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek will have surgery on a ruptured Achilles on Thursday. 

The Blues confirmed the procedure in a statement after Loftus-Cheek saw a specialist Thursday, having suffered the injury in Chelsea's 3-0 friendly win over New England Revolution in Boston on Wednesday.

While Chelsea did not provide a time frame for his recovery, the surgery will ensure he misses the UEFA Europa League final against Arsenal on May 29.

Football journalist Dan Levene was devastated for Loftus-Cheek:

Football writer Daniel Storey questioned the Blues' decision to play the friendly ahead of the final, while the Evening Standard's Simon Johnson relayed England manager Gareth Southgate's comments on the injury:

The 23-year-old is a player that many at Stamford Bridge have high hopes for, and he made 40 appearances for the club this season, contributing 10 goals and five assists.

Though he only started 17 matches, he was becoming an increasingly regular fixture in the team under Maurizio Sarri.

The midfielder is an extremely powerful presence in the middle of the park, whether surging forward with the ball or holding off the challenges of an opponent.

Sarri will likely have to rely on Mateo Kovacic alongside N'Golo Kante and Jorginho in the final, but the Croatian has not offered as much drive or attacking threat as the Englishman this season.

