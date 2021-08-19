Eagles' Jalen Hurts Listed as Late Scratch vs. Patriots Due to Illness

Keith Srakocic/Associated Press

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts was a late scratch for Thursday night's preseason game against the New England Patriots because of an illness.

Hurts took snaps during pre-game warmups but it was Joe Flacco who came out under center for the opening series:

Hurts has taken first-team reps for the Eagles throughout the training camp and preseason, and he looked solid in his debut last week against the Pittsburgh Steelers. In limited action, the second-year signal-caller went 3-of-7 for 54 yards.

The Eagles have yet to formally name a starting quarterback for Week 1 against the Atlanta Falcons, but all signs to this point suggest he'll be Nick Sirianni's choice assuming he's at full strength.