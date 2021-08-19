X

    Eagles' Jalen Hurts Listed as Late Scratch vs. Patriots Due to Illness

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistAugust 19, 2021

    Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (2) throws a pass during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)
    Keith Srakocic/Associated Press

    Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts was a late scratch for Thursday night's preseason game against the New England Patriots because of an illness. 

    Tim McManus @Tim_McManus

    Jalen Hurts' illness is not COVID related, per the team.

    Hurts took snaps during pre-game warmups but it was Joe Flacco who came out under center for the opening series: 

    John Clark @JClarkNBCS

    This was Jalen Hurts during pregame warmups and looked good Eagles say he came down with an illness. Joe Flacco started https://t.co/qttV7OG2MI

    Hurts has taken first-team reps for the Eagles throughout the training camp and preseason, and he looked solid in his debut last week against the Pittsburgh Steelers. In limited action, the second-year signal-caller went 3-of-7 for 54 yards. 

    The Eagles have yet to formally name a starting quarterback for Week 1 against the Atlanta Falcons, but all signs to this point suggest he'll be Nick Sirianni's choice assuming he's at full strength. 

