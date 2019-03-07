Jrue Holiday's Abdominal Injury MRI Reveals Strain; Re-Evaluation in 7-10 Days

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistMarch 7, 2019

NEW ORLEANS, LA - MARCH 6: Jrue Holiday #11 of the New Orleans Pelicans dribbles the ball during the game against the Utah Jazz on March 6, 2019 at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2019 NBAE (Photo by Layne Murdoch Jr./NBAE via Getty Images)
Layne Murdoch Jr./Getty Images

New Orleans Pelicans guard Jrue Holiday will miss at least the next week after being diagnosed with a lower abdominal strain. 

Holiday was injured in Wednesday's loss to the Utah Jazz. The 28-year-old had 16 points and three assists in 32 minutes. 

Holiday is averaging 21.2 points, 7.7 assists and 5.0 rebounds this season, his sixth with the Pelicans. He has missed only one game the past two years. 

Injuries plagued much of Holiday's early run in New Orleans and left him unable to reach his potential. An All-Star during his final season in Philadelphia, Holiday has reached near-All-Star levels over the last two healthy seasons. 

The Pelicans will likely not rush Holiday back onto the court as they sit well out of playoff contention. They are already limiting the minutes of Anthony Davis after the All-Star made a trade request in January.l 

Holiday's latest ailment will mean more minutes for E'Twaun Moore. Frank Jackson could move into the starting lineup. 

Related

    Kerr: Warriors Owe Faithful Better Oracle Play

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Kerr: Warriors Owe Faithful Better Oracle Play

    Nick Friedell
    via ESPN.com

    Report: Trae's 2 Techs vs. Bulls Won't Be Rescinded

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: Trae's 2 Techs vs. Bulls Won't Be Rescinded

    Kyle Newport
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Lakers Putting Bron on Mins Restriction

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: Lakers Putting Bron on Mins Restriction

    Megan Armstrong
    via Bleacher Report

    Want to Work on the B/R App?

    Send alerts, curate the best content on the web. Fill out this form to apply!

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Want to Work on the B/R App?

    Send alerts, curate the best content on the web. Fill out this form to apply!

    Google Docs
    via Google Docs