Jrue Holiday's Abdominal Injury MRI Reveals Strain; Re-Evaluation in 7-10 Days

Layne Murdoch Jr./Getty Images

New Orleans Pelicans guard Jrue Holiday will miss at least the next week after being diagnosed with a lower abdominal strain.

Holiday was injured in Wednesday's loss to the Utah Jazz. The 28-year-old had 16 points and three assists in 32 minutes.

Holiday is averaging 21.2 points, 7.7 assists and 5.0 rebounds this season, his sixth with the Pelicans. He has missed only one game the past two years.

Injuries plagued much of Holiday's early run in New Orleans and left him unable to reach his potential. An All-Star during his final season in Philadelphia, Holiday has reached near-All-Star levels over the last two healthy seasons.

The Pelicans will likely not rush Holiday back onto the court as they sit well out of playoff contention. They are already limiting the minutes of Anthony Davis after the All-Star made a trade request in January.l

Holiday's latest ailment will mean more minutes for E'Twaun Moore. Frank Jackson could move into the starting lineup.