Andrelton Simmons Suffers Ankle Injury on Dugout Steps Before Royals vs. Angels

Rob Tringali/Sportschrome/Getty Images

Los Angeles Angels shortstop Andrelton Simmons twisted his right ankle coming down the dugout steps prior to Tuesday's game against the Kansas City Royals, according to the Los Angeles Times' Mike DiGiovanna.

Simmons was removed in the third inning, and the Angels later confirmed he suffered a sprained ankle.

The shortstop was durable last season and appeared in 158 games, although he suffered a torn ligament in his left thumb in 2016 and played just 124 games.

Simmons is mostly known for his glove, but he demonstrated some pop with 17 home runs in 2013 with the Atlanta Braves and 14 long balls last season. He slashed .278/.331/.421 with a career-best 19 steals in 2017 and has followed that up by batting .330/.397/.460 with four home runs and 34 RBI so far this season.

Simmons is a three-time Gold Glover and was responsible for 163 total defensive runs saved above average in his career entering the 2018 campaign, per FanGraphs. He controls the middle of the infield and consistently takes away base hits and scoring opportunities from the opposition.

If Simmons is forced to miss time, look for the Angels to potentially slide Zack Cozart over from third base.

Despite other options across the infield, the Angels haven't been to the playoffs since the 2014 season and will likely need their slick-fielding shortstop to get there this year.