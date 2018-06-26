Lorenzo Cain Placed on 10-Day DL by Brewers with Groin Injury

Stacy Revere/Getty Images

The Milwaukee Brewers placed center fielder Lorenzo Cain on the 10-day disabled list with a left groin strain, the team announced Tuesday.

The Brewers recalled Keon Broxton to fill Cain's spot on the 25-man roster.

Cain was the Brewers' marquee offseason addition after they signed him to a five-year, $80 million deal. The fact Milwaukee offered such a large deal during what was a generally slow free agency period spoke to the team's desire to build upon its 86-win season in 2017.

Signing Cain wasn't the only notable move the Brewers made in the offseason. Milwaukee also acquired Christian Yelich from the Miami Marlins.

So far, the plan has worked, with the Brewers sitting first in the National League Central, and Cain is without question a big reason for the team's success. He's batting .291 with a .394 on-base percentage, and his 3.3 WAR is tied for second-best in the National League among position players, per FanGraphs.

Milwaukee is getting solid contributions across the board from its offense, so Cain's absence shouldn't be a crippling blow for the Brewers unless he's going to be out for an extended period of time. Still, the team will be eager to get him back into the lineup as soon as possible.