Rockies' Charlie Blackmon Placed on IL with Calf Injury; Has 10 HR in 2019

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistMay 27, 2019

Apr 5, 2016; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Colorado Rockies center fielder Charlie Blackmon (19) watches the game against the Arizona Diamondbacks from the dugout at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Jennifer Stewart-USA TODAY Sports
Jennifer Stewart-USA TODAY Sports

Colorado Rockies outfielder Charlie Blackmon has been put on the 10-day injured list with a right calf strain, according to the team

Blackmon finished fifth in National League MVP voting after an All-Star 2017 season. He hit .331/.399/.601 and led the NL with 213 hits, 137 runs scored and 14 triples.

Last season saw Blackmon continue his dominant performance with an .860 OPS in 156 games. He once again led the NL with 119 runs scored. He's off to a strong start in 2019 with 28 extra-base hits (10 homers) and an .921 OPS. 

The 32-year-old has been one of Colorado's most durable players over the previous three seasons, with the exception of one short DL stint in 2017 due to turf toe. He's shifted to right field in 2019 to help preserve his legs. 

Blackmon has become one of Colorado's best offensive weapons, setting the table for Nolan Arenado and Trevor Story to drive him in.

The Rockies have done a good job of building outfield depth, as David Dahl is capable of playing all three positions. Yonathan Daza, who was called up from Triple-A on Monday, should see more time in the outfield with Blackmon sidelined. 

