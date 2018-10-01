Report: Blazers' CJ McCollum Received PRP Injection for Knee Injury in Offseason

Sam Forencich/Getty Images

Portland Trail Blazers shooting guard CJ McCollum had a platelet-rich plasma injection in his right knee during the offseason, Yahoo Sports' Chris Haynes reported Monday.

According to Haynes, McCollum had the procedure four months ago to battle pain and swelling in the knee. The issue had lingered since "the latter part of the 2017-18 campaign."

McCollum recovered enough from the injection to play 12 minutes in Portland's 122-104 preseason defeat to the Toronto Raptors last Saturday.

McCollum has transformed from a little-used bench asset to a major offensive weapon across his five NBA seasons since Portland selected him 10th overall in 2013. He's won the Most Improved Player Award and created a dynamic backcourt tandem with Damian Lillard along the way.

The 27-year-old Ohio native has remained mostly durable since arriving in the NBA. He's been out there almost every night for the past few years, putting up terrific numbers at the offensive end for Portland. He played in 80 or more of the team's games each of the last three seasons.

That streak doesn't look to be in danger as McCollum prepares for the Blazers' regular-season opener Oct. 18 against the Los Angeles Lakers.