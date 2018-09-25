Isco Undergoes Surgery for Appendicitis, out vs. Sevilla and Atletico Madrid

Gianni Verschueren@ReverschPassFeatured ColumnistSeptember 25, 2018

KIEV, UKRAINE - MAY 26: Sadio Mane of Liverpool and Isco of Real Madrid during the UEFA Champions League final between Real Madrid and Liverpool on May 26, 2018 in Kiev, Ukraine. (Photo by Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images)
Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images

Real Madrid will be without midfielder Isco for the trip to Sevilla on Wednesday and the Atletico Madrid clash on Saturday as the Spaniard has undergone surgery for appendicitis.

Madrid-based journalist Robbie Dunne reported the news on Tuesday:

Carlos Forjanes of AS.com noted the midfielder could be out for a month with the issue.

The 26-year-old has been with Los Blancos since 2013, mainly seeing minutes as a rotation option. He's also been a regular starter for the Spanish national team, predominantly under Julen Lopetegui, who took over from Zinedine Zidane at the Bernabeu in June.

Cristiano Ronaldo's departure to Juventus has opened up more opportunities for playing time, and Isco has started three of five La Liga matches so far.

His absence will likely mean even more looks for the talented Marco Asensio. The former Mallorca man has benefited the most from Ronaldo's departure and should become more key in Isco's absence.

Dani Ceballos or Lucas Vazquez could also see more playing time.

