Tom Brady Backs Jim Harbaugh Calling J.J. McCarthy Michigan's GOAT QB: 'No Doubt'

Adam Glanzman/Getty Images

Seven-time Super Bowl champion and former Michigan quarterback Tom Brady agrees with Jim Harbaugh's assessment that J.J. McCarthy is the greatest signal-caller in Wolverines history.

"Go Blue," Brady said in response to Harbaugh's comments via Instagram. "No doubt!!!"

After McCarthy led the Wolverines to a 27-20 overtime victory over the Alabama Crimson Tide on Monday in the Rose Bowl, Harbaugh told reporters that he believes his current quarterback is the greatest in Michigan history.

"I've said it before, but right here, this is the greatest quarterback in University of Michigan—college football history. Got a long way to go to get to get where Tom Brady eventually got to, which is the GOAT," Harbaugh said. "But in a college career there's been nobody at Michigan better than JJ. I know we talk about it an amalgamation of quarterbacks. He is that guy."

Brady spent four seasons at Michigan from 1996-99, but he wasn't nearly as good in college as McCarthy has been. His best season came in 1999 when he completed 61 percent of his passes for 2,217 yards and 16 touchdowns against six interceptions in 11 games.

McCarthy and the Michigan offense struggled during the first half of Monday's game, but they turned it on in the second half when it mattered most to help the Wolverines clinch a berth in the College Football Playoff national championship game for the first time in program history.

The 20-year-old finished the game having completed 17 of 27 passes for 221 yards and three touchdowns, in addition to rushing for 25 yards on three carries.

McCarthy has put together an impressive season with the Wolverines in his second year as a starter. He has completed 73.2 percent of his passes for 2,851 yards and 22 touchdowns against four interceptions in 14 games, in addition to rushing for 171 yards and three scores.

While some questioned Harbaugh calling McCarthy the greatest quarterback in Michigan history, they likely won't argue if he can lead the Wolverines to a national title.