Report: Panthers' Tepper Could Face Fine, Suspension for Fan Incident Caught on Video

John Byrum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper is under fire after being captured on video appearing to throw a drink at Jacksonville Jaguars fans during Sunday's 26-0 loss at EverBank Stadium, and now he could face punishment from the NFL.

Tepper could face a "substantial fine" and potential suspension for his actions, according to Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports.

A video of Tepper appearing to throw his drink at Jaguars fans from his luxury box at the game circulated on social media, creating quite a stir.

"We are aware of the video and have no further comment at this time," NFL spokesperson Brian McCarthy said.

Tepper and the Panthers have yet to address the matter, though with the threat of a potential fine and suspension, it's worth wondering when a statement might be coming.

Tepper is understandably frustrated with Carolina struggling to an NFL-worst 2-14 record, and the Panthers' 2024 first-round pick—which will be No. 1 overall—is being sent to the Chicago Bears after the Panthers acquired the No. 1 pick in the 2023 draft to select quarterback Bryce Young.

Young has completed 59.7 percent of his passes for 2,783 yards and 11 touchdowns against 10 interceptions in 15 games and hasn't been the player Carolina had hoped he would be when it drafted him.

There's still plenty of time for Young to turn things around, but the outlook in Carolina continues to look grim with Tepper at the helm.