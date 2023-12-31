X

NFL

    NFL Issues Statement on Video of Panthers Owner Allegedly Throwing Drink at Fan

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTX.com LogoFeatured Columnist IVDecember 31, 2023

    CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - DECEMBER 24: Owner of the Carolina Panthers, David Tepper, looks on before the game against the Green Bay Packers at Bank of America Stadium on December 24, 2023 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)
    Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

    A video circulating on social media Sunday following the Carolina Panthers' 26-0 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars appeared to show team owner David Tepper throwing his drink in the direction of Jags' fans.

    Med @Kahuna_Med

    A bit different of a mood from him after the game <a href="https://t.co/DP68vKx1U5">https://t.co/DP68vKx1U5</a> <a href="https://t.co/llOqHXS4yI">pic.twitter.com/llOqHXS4yI</a>

    The NFL offered a brief statement on the matter.

    "We are aware of the video and have no further comment at this time," spokesperson Brian McCarthy said.

    This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

    For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.