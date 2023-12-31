NFL Issues Statement on Video of Panthers Owner Allegedly Throwing Drink at Fan

Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

A video circulating on social media Sunday following the Carolina Panthers' 26-0 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars appeared to show team owner David Tepper throwing his drink in the direction of Jags' fans.

The NFL offered a brief statement on the matter.

"We are aware of the video and have no further comment at this time," spokesperson Brian McCarthy said.

