Report: Rays' Wander Franco Detained After Questioning by Dominican Authorities

Tampa Bay Rays shortstop Wander Franco was detained by Dominican authorities on Monday after being questioned at Puerto Plata's prosecutor's office amid an investigation to into his alleged relationships with minors, per Kristie Ackert of the Tampa Bay Times.

MLB insider Héctor Gómez, who cited Dominican lawyer Félix Portes, reported Monday that Franco will be arraigned on Wednesday and that "prosecutors are expected to ask for Wander to remain in Jail with no bail as the process continues."

ESPN's Juan Arturo Recio reported last week that Franco failed to appear after being summoned by the Dominican Republic's Specialized Prosecutor's Office for Children and Adolescents.

Lawyers who had been representing Franco said at the time that they had been fired by the shortstop and weren't able to get the summons to him, according to Ackert. Franco is now being represented by Teodosio Jáquez Encarnación and Francisco Rodríguez Consoró, who joined him on Monday for questioning.

Franco is being investigated for allegedly having inappropriate relationships with minors in the Dominican Republic, where he is from. Allegations first surfaced in August, and Major League Baseball placed the 22-year-old on administrative leave.

Franco appeared in 112 games for the Rays during the 2023 season before being placed on leave. The last time he suited up for the franchise was Aug. 12 against the Cleveland Guardians.

Two people have filed formal complaints against Franco, and he is also being investigated for having an inappropriate relationship with a third minor, who has not taken legal action.

No criminal charges have been filed against Franco.

Franco was once viewed as one of the best young players in all of baseball and he agreed to an 11-year, $182 million contract extension with the Rays in November 2021 after hitting .288/.347/.463 with seven home runs and 39 RBI in 70 games as a rookie.

Franco earned his first All-Star selection in 2023 after slashing .281/.344/.475 with 17 home runs, 58 RBI and 30 stolen bases.