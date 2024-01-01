Jayson Tatum, Celtics Praised by NBA Fans with Win vs. Victor Wembanyama, Spurs

Photos by Michael Gonzales/NBAE via Getty Images

Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics took care of business en route to a 134-101 road victory over Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs.

There wasn't much intrigue in this one. The 26-6 Celtics, who lead the Eastern Conference by two games, took a 65-53 halftime lead before pouring it on in the third quarter (40-23 advantage).

With a 29-point edge heading into the fourth, the Celtics cruised to victory.

Tatum scored 25 points on 10-of-17 shooting (5-of-10 three-point shooting) and grabbed six rebounds in 31 minutes. Boston outscored San Antonio by 32 points with Tatum on the floor.

Jaylen Brown added 24 points in 26 minutes for the Celtics, who outscored the Spurs 40-23 in the third quarter to put this game away.

Despite the loss, Victor Wembanyama impressed with 21 points and seven rebounds in 24 minutes. Devin Vassell led the Spurs with 22 points.

Ultimately, the Celtics were huge favorites against a talented Spurs team going through a rebuilding phase and got the job done. Tatum led the way, and the C's enter the new year with an edge on the East in hopes of their first championship in 16 years.