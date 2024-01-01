X

NBA

    Jayson Tatum, Celtics Praised by NBA Fans with Win vs. Victor Wembanyama, Spurs

    Paul KasabianFeatured Columnist IIJanuary 1, 2024

    Photos by Michael Gonzales/NBAE via Getty Images

    Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics took care of business en route to a 134-101 road victory over Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs.

    There wasn't much intrigue in this one. The 26-6 Celtics, who lead the Eastern Conference by two games, took a 65-53 halftime lead before pouring it on in the third quarter (40-23 advantage).

    With a 29-point edge heading into the fourth, the Celtics cruised to victory.

    Tatum scored 25 points on 10-of-17 shooting (5-of-10 three-point shooting) and grabbed six rebounds in 31 minutes. Boston outscored San Antonio by 32 points with Tatum on the floor.

    Jaylen Brown added 24 points in 26 minutes for the Celtics, who outscored the Spurs 40-23 in the third quarter to put this game away.

    Despite the loss, Victor Wembanyama impressed with 21 points and seven rebounds in 24 minutes. Devin Vassell led the Spurs with 22 points.

    Ultimately, the Celtics were huge favorites against a talented Spurs team going through a rebuilding phase and got the job done. Tatum led the way, and the C's enter the new year with an edge on the East in hopes of their first championship in 16 years.

    Dan Greenberg @StoolGreenie

    When Tatum and Brown are both shooting well in the same game you stand no chance

    Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

    Kind of quietly, Jayson Tatum is rolling tonight. He's had some big games against the Spurs in the past, including a Celtics record-tying 60 points back in 2021.

    Jerry Jr. @JBreezyII

    Jayson Tatum SHAQTIN A FOOL

    Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

    Matty @Matty_SFC

    this new year blowout from the Celtics 😮‍💨

    Marmalade Sandwich @CelticsMeechie

    HOW CAN WE JUST FAST FORWARD TO THE POST SEASON IM READY TO SEE WHAT THIS CELTICS TEAM IS MADE OF

    Heisoans @heisoans

    Omfg this is the most I've liked a Celtics team since the IT days

    Ken D @DoochyD

    Celtics stomped on the Spurs. Good way to end the year.

    ball town @mvp_hoops

    Imagine what Tatum could've done tonight if he had Luka's usage/fts/shot attempts

    Cam Yocz ☘️ @camyoppenheimer

    Tatum mid range/driving game &gt; three point shooting Tatum. <br><br>If this man limited his three points shots to like 5 per game, hed be the most unstoppable player in the league.

    Boston Diehards @Boston_Diehards

    CELTICS WIN!!! 26-6 WITH THE MOST WINS IN THE NBA!!! BEST TEAM IN THE LEAGUE!!! <a href="https://t.co/5ltkGGYDMQ">pic.twitter.com/5ltkGGYDMQ</a>

    Jake Issenberg @jakeissenberg

    The Celtics have the best road record in the league. They also have the best home record. Pretty good basketball team.

    Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

    Final Celtics thought of 2023 (maybe):<br><br>Boston is winning Banner 18 this season, provided they stay healthy. I've never felt more confident in this core group, along with the new additions.

    The Celtics, who stayed atop the Eastern Conference with a 26-6 record, will now visit the Oklahoma City Thunder on Tuesday.