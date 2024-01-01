WWE Rumors on Sasha Banks; Andrade Leaving AEW; Giulia Addresses WWE Reports

Etsuo Hara/Getty Images

Bleacher Report catches you up on the latest news from the WWE Universe and All Elite Wrestling.

Sasha Banks' WWE Negotiations Reportedly Broke Down

Former WWE Superstar Sasha Banks, who most recently worked in New Japan Pro-Wrestling and Stardom as Mercedes Moné, reportedly recently had contract talks with WWE that stalled.

According to Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio (h/t Subhojeet Mukherjee of Ringside News), Mercedes and WWE had negotiations, but they were "far apart on money."

Meltzer's report followed up a report by Fightful Select (h/t Felix Upton of Ringside News) that WWE and Mercedes ended negotiations, and a WWE source expected Mercedes to appear elsewhere "imminently."

While that suggests Mercedes could re-sign with NJPW or sign with a different North American company such as AEW or TNA, Meltzer cautioned that WWE may not be out of the running yet.

A source told Meltzer, "Remember what happened with Punk," in reference to CM Punk returning to WWE at Survivor Series in November despite rumors that he and WWE weren't in talks.

Under the Sasha Banks name, Mercedes was under contract with WWE from 2012 to 2022, and during her time with the company she established herself as one of the all-time greats with five Raw Women's Championships, one SmackDown Women's Championship and one NXT Women's Championship to her credit.

Along with Naomi aka Trinity, Mercedes left WWE in 2022 due to creative differences, and she made her New Japan debut at the start of 2023.

Mercedes is apparently free and clear to sign anywhere, and while nothing with WWE appears imminent right now, talks could always potentially resume.

Andrade's AEW Contract Expires at end of 2023

After two and a half years with the company, Andrade El Idolo could be on his way out of AEW.

According to WrestlingInc's Ross Berman, AEW president Tony Khan said during a media scrum Saturday night after the Worlds End pay-per-view that Andrade's contract is up "at the end of the year," which suggests he could sign elsewhere as soon as Monday.

Per Upton, Khan mentioned Andrade leaving on a "high note" after his performance in a loss to Miro at Worlds End.

Khan also left open the possibility of the Mexican star returning to AEW, saying: "If we were able to reach an agreement, certainly he'd be someone we'd slot him in a prominent position. I think we did everything we could to show that we value him."

After a successful career in Mexico, Andrade signed with WWE in 2015 and remained with the company until 2021 when he requested and was granted his release.

Andrade held the United States Championship and NXT Championship one time each, and he competed in countless quality matches as well.

Prior to Worlds End, Wrestle Purists reported that Andrade was expected to finish up with AEW at the PPV and return to WWE, possibly as soon as Monday's episode of Raw.

Given his history with WWE and the fact that his wife, Charlotte Flair, works there, Andrade going back to WWE seems like a strong possibility.

Giulia Downplays Rumors of WWE Interest

Amid rumors and speculation that she intends to sign with WWE, Stardom and New Japan Pro-Wresting star Giulia was somewhat noncommittal about her status Sunday.

Speaking to Tokyo Sports (h/t Upton), Giulia said the following when asked about potentially going to WWE: "This is the first time I've been asked this directly in an interview [reports of WWE having interest in her]. What can I say … Giulia has grown up [laughs]. But, I still have things to do in Japan."

Giulia has been heavily linked to WWE for the past couple of months, and Meltzer (h/t Upton) reported Friday that she is "leaning toward" coming to North America and signing with WWE.

Meltzer added that while Giulia may not sign with WWE immediately, her Stardom contract expires in March, and she would be free to sign after that.

Since making her in-ring debut in 2017, Giulia has established herself as one of the preeminent female wrestlers in Japan and the world.

The 29-year-old is the reigning NJPW Strong women's champion and Artist of Stardom champion, plus she has held the World of Stardom Championship, Wonder of Stardom Championship and Goddess of Stardom Championship.

Kairi Sane recently returned to WWE after a stint in Japan, and if WWE can secure Giulia as well, it will secure yet another one of Japan's elite women's wrestlers.