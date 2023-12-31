CFB Fans Drop Hot Takes on State of Bowl Games as Georgia Crushes FSU in Orange Bowl

CFB Fans Drop Hot Takes on State of Bowl Games as Georgia Crushes FSU in Orange BowlDecember 31, 2023
A Georgia-Florida State postseason matchup appeared likely earlier in the season, although probably not in the context that it was played in.
The then-undefeated Seminoles took on the one-loss Bulldogs in this year's Orange Bowl in a New Year's Six Bowl that was not involved with the College Football Playoff. This meant that nothing beyond the bowl victory was on the line and unfortunately the play on the field reflected that.
Georgia Football @GeorgiaFootball
The largest margin of victory in bowl game history‼️<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/GoDawgs?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#GoDawgs</a> | <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/CapitalOneOrangeBowl?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#CapitalOneOrangeBowl</a> <a href="https://t.co/t7uOwvzfMY">pic.twitter.com/t7uOwvzfMY</a>
Georgia obliterated the Seminoles 63-3 and improved to 13-1 on the season. That is the record that Florida State ends its season with as well as the sour taste in the Seminoles mouths continues from its snubbing from the College Football Playoff.
This game was not reflective of the Seminoles team that completed an undefeated regular season. Star quarterback Jordan Travis was obviously absent with the leg injury that prematurely injured his season, but Florida State also had significant opt-outs from that team, including backup quarterback Tate Rodemaker, star receivers Keon Coleman and Johnny Wilson, tight end Jaheim Bell and defensive difference makers Trey Benson, Jared Verse, Fabien Lovett and Akeem Dent.
Third-string quarterback Brock Glenn was under center for the second game in a row and he was certainly overmatched against the Georgia team that had just won consecutive national championships. Georgia were onto backups by the second half as the prestige of the event went down significantly.
This dreadful showing had fans on social media speaking about the state of bowl games in the current landscape. Many shared the opinion that they were basically useless, as the playoff games are the only ones really worth tuning into.
Tim Brando @TimBrando
The Bowl games played up until this NY's 6 calamity in Arlington were really fun to watch, but as you can see tonight, the layoff and opt outs are a problem for both of these teams. Couldn't help laughing hearing the Studio guys bemoaning how "we were all looking forward to the…
Tyson Moore @CoachTysonMoore
Either eliminate the bowl games or fix the opt out issue. This has been the worst bowl season I can remember. To each their own but opt outs and the portal are out of control.<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NoIntegrity?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NoIntegrity</a>
Devin Robinson @DevinRobinson37
Those kids opted out and embarrassed their team mates. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/CultureProblem?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#CultureProblem</a><br><br>I wouldn't be surprised if people stopped watching bowl games in the future. NCAA needs to fix the transfer portal to after bowl games or they are going to lose a lot of money and viewers.
While many were pessimistic about the state of bowl games, others pointed to events like the Pop Tarts Bowl and the Dukes Mayo Bowl as examples of games that matter as a result of positive promotion.
"Let's Go!" Beau Bowden @beaugbowden
If bowls games can work in their sponsor's products into the post-game celebration, the meaningless college bowl games may mean just a tad more.<br><br>It won't work in every bowl. I have no desire to watch the Gator 🐊 Bowl champions, "Slay their taxes." <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Taxslayer?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Taxslayer</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/DukesMayo?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#DukesMayo</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/PopTart?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#PopTart</a> <a href="https://t.co/x8oB5PVykU">https://t.co/x8oB5PVykU</a> <a href="https://t.co/bBIvnHkZIZ">pic.twitter.com/bBIvnHkZIZ</a>
Ten12 Podcast Network @Ten12Network
Folks.<br><br>The <a href="https://twitter.com/PopTartsBowl?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@PopTartsBowl</a> and <a href="https://twitter.com/DukesMayoBowl?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@DukesMayoBowl</a> have shown you how to save the bowl system.<br><br>And it's not about WHEN the bowls are played or who wants to participate in them; it's about making them the kind of spectacles deserving of college football.
RubberDuckChuck @ChackleMcnackle
This <a href="https://twitter.com/theARIZONABOWL?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@theARIZONABOWL</a> has been the second best bowl game of the season behind the amazing <a href="https://twitter.com/PopTartsBowl?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@PopTartsBowl</a>. They are out there having fun and capturing the bowl spirit. The transfer portal has made the product tough to watch but these two bowls have shined
Beyond this, fans speculated that adding some monetary elements to the bowl games could reverse some players decision on playing in the postseason games. Other solutions thrown out had to do with restructuring the transfer portal timeline and making Bowl Games occur during the regular season.
Cale Gundy @calegundy
Teams losing players to transfer portal before bowl games SUCKS!Here is a idea to get players to play in bowl games? You can't get in portal til after your bowl game. If you still want to sit out. You have to pay back 25% of your NIL. Doesn't apply to players entering NFL draft.
dude party man (texas aggie) @DoubleChina7
When a player sits out a bowl game, they are abruptly stating the the risk for playing the game is not with the reward. Hard stop.<br><br>NFL money, NIL money, all the same. The juice isn't worth the squeeze.<br><br>Want to fix it? Make the squeeze worth it! <a href="https://t.co/zqAQSE5Sb8">https://t.co/zqAQSE5Sb8</a>
Multiple Sources @Craig_Lawson
Bowls have been dead. Opt outs predate NIL by several years. Financial incentives for winning bowl games could entice more players to participate. Schools directly paying players and signing them to contracts (like every other industry) would immediately fix the transfer portal. <a href="https://t.co/VKsX5bPVP2">https://t.co/VKsX5bPVP2</a>
Aberdeen Washington @BryBryBryannnnn
How to fix college football: <br>1. Limit how many times you can transfer <br>2. Cap on NIL <br>3. Cannot transfer till after the bowl games <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BowlGames?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BowlGames</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NCAAF?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NCAAF</a>
Changing the transfer portal rules could be a logistical issue, considering the college semester system and players wishing to enroll at a new school in time for the Spring semester, but the ever changing landscape of college football means that anything is possible ruleswise.
The four-team playoff switching to a 12-team tournament will also likely change the dynamic of bowl games. The programs like Florida State, Georgia, Ole Miss, Penn State, Ohio State and Missouri would all be included in the tournament and the other bowl games can serve as a reward for teams that had a positive season that wasn't playoff caliber.
The final four-team playoff is set to begin on New Years Day when No. 1 Michigan takes on No. 4 Alabama in the Rose Bowl and No. 2 Washington takes on No. 3 Texas in the Sugar Bowl.