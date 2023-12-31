CFB Fans Drop Hot Takes on State of Bowl Games as Georgia Crushes FSU in Orange Bowl

David Rosenblum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

A Georgia-Florida State postseason matchup appeared likely earlier in the season, although probably not in the context that it was played in.

The then-undefeated Seminoles took on the one-loss Bulldogs in this year's Orange Bowl in a New Year's Six Bowl that was not involved with the College Football Playoff. This meant that nothing beyond the bowl victory was on the line and unfortunately the play on the field reflected that.

Georgia obliterated the Seminoles 63-3 and improved to 13-1 on the season. That is the record that Florida State ends its season with as well as the sour taste in the Seminoles mouths continues from its snubbing from the College Football Playoff.

This game was not reflective of the Seminoles team that completed an undefeated regular season. Star quarterback Jordan Travis was obviously absent with the leg injury that prematurely injured his season, but Florida State also had significant opt-outs from that team, including backup quarterback Tate Rodemaker, star receivers Keon Coleman and Johnny Wilson, tight end Jaheim Bell and defensive difference makers Trey Benson, Jared Verse, Fabien Lovett and Akeem Dent.

Third-string quarterback Brock Glenn was under center for the second game in a row and he was certainly overmatched against the Georgia team that had just won consecutive national championships. Georgia were onto backups by the second half as the prestige of the event went down significantly.

This dreadful showing had fans on social media speaking about the state of bowl games in the current landscape. Many shared the opinion that they were basically useless, as the playoff games are the only ones really worth tuning into.

While many were pessimistic about the state of bowl games, others pointed to events like the Pop Tarts Bowl and the Dukes Mayo Bowl as examples of games that matter as a result of positive promotion.

Beyond this, fans speculated that adding some monetary elements to the bowl games could reverse some players decision on playing in the postseason games. Other solutions thrown out had to do with restructuring the transfer portal timeline and making Bowl Games occur during the regular season.

Changing the transfer portal rules could be a logistical issue, considering the college semester system and players wishing to enroll at a new school in time for the Spring semester, but the ever changing landscape of college football means that anything is possible ruleswise.

The four-team playoff switching to a 12-team tournament will also likely change the dynamic of bowl games. The programs like Florida State, Georgia, Ole Miss, Penn State, Ohio State and Missouri would all be included in the tournament and the other bowl games can serve as a reward for teams that had a positive season that wasn't playoff caliber.