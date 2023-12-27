FSU to Be Without at Least 20 Players for Orange Bowl vs. Georgia After Opt-Outs

Don Juan Moore/Getty Images

If Mike Norvell wants to get a look at what the 2024 Florida State team is going to look like, the roster he will have playing in the Orange Bowl might give him some indication.

After star wide receiver Keon Coleman declared for the NFL draft on Wednesday, the Seminoles' depth chart looks extremely different than the one from the regular season with more than 20 players having opted out either by entering the transfer portal or to prepare for the NFL.

Coleman, Johnny Wilson and tight end Jaheim Bell, the three leading receivers for the team this season, have all opted out.

Quarterback Tate Rodemaker, who started against Florida after Jordan Travis suffered a season-ending injury, entered the transfer portal on Monday. Leading rusher Trey Benson, starting defensive linemen Jared Verse and Fabien Lovett and cornerback Akeem Dent are among the other notable players who won't be on the field against Georgia.

It's been a whirlwind five weeks for the Seminoles. They lost Travis to a lower-leg injury in the first quarter of a 58-13 victory over North Alabama on Nov. 18. Rodemaker started the following game against Florida, but he suffered a concussion in the fourth quarter that kept him out of the ACC Championship Game.

Florida State defeated Louisville with Brock Glenn at quarterback to win the ACC title and cap off a 13-0 regular season, but it was an ugly performance with a 16-6 final score. Glenn finished 8-of-21 for 55 yards.

The College Football Playoff selection committee opted not to reward the Seminoles' body of work by dropping them one spot to No. 5, with Alabama getting bumped up to the final spot in the playoff after defeating Georgia in the SEC Championship Game.

Florida State became the first undefeated Power 5 team to be excluded from the College Football Playoff since its inception in 2014.

Some of Georgia's key players, including Brock Bowers and Ladd McConkey, haven't officially been ruled out for the Orange Bowl yet. Head coach Kirby Smart has said the team isn't expecting to have a lot of players skip the game.