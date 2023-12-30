Braves' Updated Rotation, Payroll After Reported Chris Sale Trade with Red Sox

Braves' Updated Rotation, Payroll After Reported Chris Sale Trade with Red SoxDecember 30, 2023
The Atlanta Braves added to their rotation on Saturday by acquiring seven-time All-Star and 2018 World Series champion Chris Sale from the Boston Red Sox in exchange for infielder Vaughn Grissom.
Adding Sale and ditching Grissom changes Atlanta's payroll and rotation quite a bit, so here's a look at the updated rotation and salary.
2024 Rotation
Max Fried
Charlie Morton
Spencer Strider
Chris Sale
Bryce Elder
AJ Smith-Shawver
Braves' 2024 Projected Payroll
The oft-injured Sale boasts a salary worth $27.5 million in 2024 and he also has a club option worth $20 million for 2025. However, the Red Sox will reportedly be picking up $17 million of Sale's 2024 salary as part of Saturday's deal, according to the Boston Globe's Alex Speier.
Atlanta's updated estimated payroll for 2024 is worth $230.1 million, according to Spotrac.
Since helping the Red Sox win a World Series in 2018, Sale has largely been a disappointment in Boston, mainly due to injuries.
The 34-year-old hasn't started more than 27 games in a season since 2017 and was limited to 20 starts in 2023 after missing most of the 2021 and 2022 campaigns due to injuries.
Sale went 6-5 last season with a 4.30 ERA, 1.13 WHIP and 125 strikeouts across 102.2 innings.
Considering Sale figures to be a depth starter for the Braves behind the likes of Fried, Morton and Strider, he could prove to be a solid piece for the franchise, even if he isn't the same All-Star caliber player he once was.