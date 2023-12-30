MLB Rumors: Frankie Montas, Reds Agree to 1-Year, $16M Contract in Free Agency

Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

Frankie Montas is heading to Cincinnati.

Jon Heyman of the New York Post reported Saturday that the right-handed pitcher is heading to the Cincinnati Reds on a one-year, $16 million deal.

He is the second notable free-agent pickup for the Reds this offseason, joining infielder Jeimer Candelario. Montas has a career record of 37-35 with a 3.90 ERA and 612 strikeouts.

Montas was a hot commodity at the 2022 trade deadline and the New York Yankees were able to land him. That move did not work out too well for New York as Montas struggled with a 1-3 record and a 6.35 ERA for the remainder of that season before missing the majority of the 2023 season.

Still, Montas is a pitcher with a lot of potential and the low-risk nature of the deal for Cincinnati could be an opportunity for him to revive his career and also help the Reds take the next step.

Cincinnati had an up-and-down 2023 season, but it was a huge step in the right direction. Cincinnati lost 100 games in 2022 but improved to 82-80 last season and was alive in the postseason chase in late September.

However, the Reds looked like contenders to win the weak NL Central in the summer, so falling short of the playoffs was a disappointment from where the team stood at that time.