Phil Mafah Praised by CFB Fans as 4 TDs Lift Dabo Swinney, Clemson to Gator Bowl Win

Peter Joneleit/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

On the strength of four rushing touchdowns by running back Phil Mafah and 28 fourth-quarter points, the Clemson Tigers came from behind to beat the Kentucky Wildcats 38-35 in the 2023 Gator Bowl at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Florida, on Friday.

Clemson trailed 21-10 entering the fourth quarter, but it scored 17 unanswered points to take the lead and twice struck back after Kentucky took back the lead during the final frame.

Mafah scored three of his four touchdowns in the fourth quarter, including the game-winner from three yards out with 17 seconds remaining, and he finished the contest with 68 yards on 11 carries to go along with his four scores.

The fourth quarter was among the wildest in bowl history, as it featured 42 total points scored, five lead changes and five turnovers.

Entering Friday's game, Mafah led the Tigers with 894 rushing yards and nine rushing touchdowns on the season, but he essentially split carries with Will Shipley.

Fans praised Mafah on X, formerly known as Twitter, for his efforts in the Gator Bowl, but many also questioned why head coach Dabo Swinney didn't feature him more heavily all season long:

While Mafah only carried the ball 11 times in Friday's game, the coaching staff's belief in him was evident in the fourth quarter.

After Clemson recovered a fumble deep in Kentucky territory, Mafah ran for a 29-yard touchdown on the Tigers' first play from scrimmage on the next drive to put them ahead:

On Clemson's final drive aside from taking a knee, quarterback Cade Klubnik calmly drove the offense 68 yards in just over two minutes, but it was Mafah who punctuated the drive.

Despite the fact that there were only 21 seconds remaining and Clemson had just one timeout left, Klubnik handed the ball to Mafah, and he scored from three yards out, giving the Tigers a lead they would not relinquish:

Mafah's dominance and a bevy of fourth-quarter turnovers by Kentucky spoiled an excellent performance by wide receiver Barion Brown, who scored in three different ways.

Brown had four receptions for 98 yards and a touchdown, plus two carries for 26 yards and a touchdown. He also opened the second half with a 100-yard kickoff return touchdown.

By virtue of Friday's win, Clemson finished the season 9-4, giving it at least nine wins in 13 consecutive seasons. The Tigers have also now won 11 of their past 16 bowl games under Swinney's leadership.