    Phil Mafah Praised by CFB Fans as 4 TDs Lift Dabo Swinney, Clemson to Gator Bowl Win

    Mike Chiari@@mikechiariX.com LogoFeatured Columnist IVDecember 29, 2023

    JACKSONVILLE, FL - DECEMBER 29: Clemson Tigers running back Phil Mafah (7) runs after a catch during the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl between the Clemson Tigers and the Kentucky Wildcats on Friday, December 29, 2023 at EverBank Stadium, Jacksonville, Fla. (Photo by Peter Joneleit/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
    Peter Joneleit/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

    On the strength of four rushing touchdowns by running back Phil Mafah and 28 fourth-quarter points, the Clemson Tigers came from behind to beat the Kentucky Wildcats 38-35 in the 2023 Gator Bowl at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Florida, on Friday.

    Clemson trailed 21-10 entering the fourth quarter, but it scored 17 unanswered points to take the lead and twice struck back after Kentucky took back the lead during the final frame.

    Mafah scored three of his four touchdowns in the fourth quarter, including the game-winner from three yards out with 17 seconds remaining, and he finished the contest with 68 yards on 11 carries to go along with his four scores.

    The fourth quarter was among the wildest in bowl history, as it featured 42 total points scored, five lead changes and five turnovers.

    Entering Friday's game, Mafah led the Tigers with 894 rushing yards and nine rushing touchdowns on the season, but he essentially split carries with Will Shipley.

    Fans praised Mafah on X, formerly known as Twitter, for his efforts in the Gator Bowl, but many also questioned why head coach Dabo Swinney didn't feature him more heavily all season long:

    Clemson Bagman @ExcessDepth

    Shocking what happens when Mafah gets the ball

    ClemsonSportsNetwork @ClemsonSportNet

    Shocker: running the ball with Mafah works. Tigers up 27-21.

    Ryan Kantor @ryan_kantor

    Love Mafah! Badly want him back next year. Best skill position player!

    JohnnyTClemson @JohnnyTClemson

    Mafah takes 1 play to score and its like,,, why doesn't he just take a direct snap every play at this point

    Ademola Bakare @Immaculate_dee

    I don't know what took Clemson so long to just run. Also, Phil Mafah is clearly better than Will Shipley.

    Clemson Yoda @Clemson_Yoda

    Imagine had we ran Mafah in the red zone all season

    CFBLIVE247 @CFBLive247_

    Phil Mafah made him a lot of money by playing in this bowl game, Go get paid young man.

    betr @betr

    EVERYONE WATCHING PHIL MAFAH 😱 <a href="https://t.co/K9mu31tuKE">pic.twitter.com/K9mu31tuKE</a>

    Kristin Lloyd @KristinLloydPhD

    Phil Mafah is a bad, bad man!

    While Mafah only carried the ball 11 times in Friday's game, the coaching staff's belief in him was evident in the fourth quarter.

    After Clemson recovered a fumble deep in Kentucky territory, Mafah ran for a 29-yard touchdown on the Tigers' first play from scrimmage on the next drive to put them ahead:

    Clemson Football @ClemsonFB

    This is <a href="https://twitter.com/PhilMafah1?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@PhilMafah1</a>'s THIRD (!!!) touchdown of the day 🤯 <a href="https://t.co/N8umRwsW5V">pic.twitter.com/N8umRwsW5V</a>

    On Clemson's final drive aside from taking a knee, quarterback Cade Klubnik calmly drove the offense 68 yards in just over two minutes, but it was Mafah who punctuated the drive.

    Despite the fact that there were only 21 seconds remaining and Clemson had just one timeout left, Klubnik handed the ball to Mafah, and he scored from three yards out, giving the Tigers a lead they would not relinquish:

    Clemson Football @ClemsonFB

    .<a href="https://twitter.com/PhilMafah1?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@PhilMafah1</a> cannot be stopped <a href="https://t.co/2GX326ikfk">pic.twitter.com/2GX326ikfk</a>

    Mafah's dominance and a bevy of fourth-quarter turnovers by Kentucky spoiled an excellent performance by wide receiver Barion Brown, who scored in three different ways.

    Brown had four receptions for 98 yards and a touchdown, plus two carries for 26 yards and a touchdown. He also opened the second half with a 100-yard kickoff return touchdown.

    By virtue of Friday's win, Clemson finished the season 9-4, giving it at least nine wins in 13 consecutive seasons. The Tigers have also now won 11 of their past 16 bowl games under Swinney's leadership.

    As for the Wildcats, they dropped to 7-6 with the loss, marking the second straight season they lost a bowl game and finished one game above .500.