Reds FA Joey Votto Compares MLB Free Agency to Movie 'Gravity': 'You're All Alone'

Nick Cammett/Diamond Images via Getty Images

George Clooney never made it to the Cincinnati Reds despite multiple tryouts, but perhaps he can "save" a franchise legend.

Joey Votto, who is a free agent after 17 years with the Reds, asked the famous actor to save him while comparing free agency to the movie Gravity:

Cincinnati declined Votto's $20 million club option for the 2024 season in November, and he addressed the decision and how important the city is to him in a video message:

There was a time when Votto was one of the best players in the league and surely someone who would have generated plenty of interest in free agency. He took home the 2010 National League MVP and was a six-time All-Star during his time with the Reds. He also led the league in on-base percentage seven different times.

Yet Votto is now 40 years old and coming off a season that saw him play just 65 games because of shoulder issues. He also wasn't exactly dominant in those games while slashing .202/.314/.433 with 14 home runs and 38 RBI for a Reds team that missed the playoffs.

It doesn't seem like many teams are rushing to add him to their roster, although he would be a veteran presence who still showed he had some power last year.