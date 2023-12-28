MLB Rumors: Blake Snell, Jordan Montgomery Linked to Red Sox, Phillies, Giants, More

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

While Yoshinobu Yamamoto and Tyler Glasnow are now members of the Los Angeles Dodgers, there is still quality pitching available this offseason in Blake Snell and Jordan Montgomery.

Unsurprisingly, several teams are reportedly interested.

According to Jon Heyman of the New York Post, the Los Angeles Angels, San Francisco Giants, Philadelphia Phillies, Boston Red Sox and more are interested in the two starting pitchers.

Heyman noted it is "uncertain" if the New York Mets will pursue either of them.

It is a testament to the talent that has already moved this offseason in Shohei Ohtani, Juan Soto, Yamamoto, Glasnow and more that the reigning National League Cy Young winner in Snell is almost a secondary headliner at this point.

But he is someone who would immediately elevate the ceiling for any contender that signed him after he was excellent in 2023 for the San Diego Padres with a league-best 2.25 ERA, 1.19 WHIP and 234 strikeouts in 180 innings.

While pitching 180 innings might not be that notable for some starters, it was the first time Snell was on the mound for more than 128.2 since the 2018 season when he won the American League Cy Young for the Tampa Bay Rays.

There have been some concerns throughout his career about durability and the ability to go deep into games, but he answered some of those with the Padres and is now a potentially season-altering addition who is still available in late December.

Montgomery can't match Snell's two Cy Young awards and two ERA titles, but he helped lead the Texas Rangers to the World Series last season after they acquired him from the St. Louis Cardinals via a midseason trade.

In 32 appearances for the Cardinals and Rangers, he finished with a 3.20 ERA, 1.19 WHIP and 166 strikeouts in 188.2 innings. He was also excellent in the postseason with a 2.90 ERA, 1.35 WHIP and 17 strikeouts in 31 innings.