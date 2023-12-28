X

    BC Fans Celebrate 1st Bowl Game Win Since 2016 After Beating SMU in Fenway Bowl

    Boston College defeated No. 24 SMU 23-14 in the Fenway Bowl on Thursday, marking the school's first bowl win since 2016.

    The Eagles' last bowl victory was against Maryland in the Quick Lane Bowl. They had failed to secure a win on two occasions since, with the most recent occurrence being a loss to Cincinnati in the Birmingham Bowl at the end of the 2019 season.

    Dual-threat quarterback Thomas Castellanos continued his strong play against SMU. He threw for a modest 102 yards in the rain while tossing an interception, although most of his damage to the Mustangs' defense was done on the ground. Castellanos rushed for 155 yards on 21 attempts, finding the end zone twice.

    Eagles fans were ecstatic about his performance as well as the win, especially since it came against an SMU team that entered the contest riding a nine-game winning streak.

    The Mustangs were admittedly shorthanded, as standout quarterback Preston Stone missed the game after suffering a season-ending leg injury against Navy in the team's final regular season contest. Backup Kevin Jennings filled in admirably as he threw for 191 yards and a touchdown, although he completed just 50 percent of his passes. SMU has not won a bowl game since 2012.

    After finishing the season poorly as the Eagles lost their final three games, Boston College fans couldn't have asked for a much better end to the program's 2023 campaign.