Alabama Changes Film Prep Ahead of Rose Bowl vs. Michigan After Sign-Stealing Scandal

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

In a potential attempt to avoid signal stealing, the Alabama Crimson Tide football team changed its preparation process ahead of Monday's Rose Bowl against Michigan.

According to John Talty of 247Sports, multiple Alabama players said they are studying film differently than they normally would.

While the players did not specifically confirm that the changes were due to the sign-stealing scandal Michigan was involved with last season and earlier this year, it is a natural connection to make.

Crimson Tide offensive lineman Tyler Booker said this week that rather than players taking their iPads to their rooms to review film as usual, players have all had to gather together in one room and review the film together.

Alabama wide receiver Isaiah Bond suggested that the new system is likely due to Michigan's previous sign stealing, saying: "I guess they were looking at other people's play calls and hand signals from the first eight games, stuff like that. We were able to watch film as a team, but personally, we can't watch film, for some reason, like Michigan stealing signs."

Meanwhile, offensive coordinator Tommy Rees declined to discuss why head coach Nick Saban made the change.

In November, Michigan staffer Connor Stalions resigned from his position after an investigation determined that he and others purchased tickets to games involving future Michigan opponents and recorded the sidelines throughout the games.

It was alleged that the recordings were used to decode signs, which violates the NCAA's off-campus scouting rules.

Although Michigan denied his involvement in the scandal, the Big Ten suspended Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh for the final three games of the regular season, but he was allowed to return for their Big Ten Championship Game win over Iowa and will coach in the College Football Playoff as well.

Michigan is the No. 1 seed in the CFP with an undefeated record, and its Rose Bowl clash with Alabama will serve as a CFP semifinal.

No. 2 Washington will meet No. 3 Texas in the other semifinal as part of the Sugar Bowl, and the winner of the two prestigious bowls will face off in the CFP National Championship Game.

Bama overcame the odds to reach the CFP as the No. 4 seed, as it had to win out after losing to Texas in its second game of the season.

Led by quarterback Jalen Milroe, the offense grew by leaps and bounds throughout the season, culminating in an upset win over previously undefeated Georgia in the SEC Championship Game.