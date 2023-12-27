Report: Rays' Wander Franco Summoned by Police for Questioning amid Investigation

Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images

Tampa Bay Rays star Wander Franco was requested to appear Thursday before authorities in the Dominican Republic for questioning, according to ESPN's Enrique Rojas and Juan Arturo Recio (via Jeff Passan of ESPN).

The 2023 All-Star is the subject of multiple complaints in the country regarding an alleged relationship with a minor. MLB and the players' union agreed to place him on administrative leave in August.

Franco denied the initial allegation in a since-deleted video on Instagram.

Dominican newspaper Listín Diario (via Kristie Ackert of the Tampa Bay Times) reported Tuesday that officials from the Santo Domingo Prosecutor's Office for Children and Adolescents searched two homes in the hope of locating the 22-year-old to no avail.

Franco last played for the Rays in a 6-5 win over the Cleveland Guardians on Aug. 12. Before that, he was in the midst of a career year with 17 home runs, 30 stolen bases and an .819 OPS in 112 games.

Widely considered one of the top prospects in baseball, Franco made his MLB debut June 2021. That November, he signed an extension that included $182 million guaranteed over 11 years, which is the biggest contract in franchise history.