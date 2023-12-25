Robert Saleh: Jets 'Absolutely' Could've 'Done Things Better' After Rodgers Injury

Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh has acknowledged the team could have done some things differently this season after Aaron Rodgers tore his Achilles in Week 1.

Speaking to reporters on Monday, Saleh said there were "absolutely" things the Jets could have done better throughout the season once Rodgers went down:

"When you have a Hall of Fame quarterback, you're going to build it around his strengths, period. That's a very common thing throughout the league. It's not just a Jets thing. That's leaguewide. Could we have done things better? I'm talking about myself and the coaching staff, with regards to, 'All right, this is our worst-case scenario, now what?' Absolutely, and it's something that we will make sure that we do a heck of a lot better with in 2024."

Saleh specifically mentioned not addressing the backup quarterback position and putting so much stock in Rodgers being the answer for their offense.

"I still think when you look at the process that we went through in that regard, I still feel like it was sound," he said. "I don't think anyone anticipated (the injury) four plays in, but Zach (Wilson) is going to be a good football player for a long time in this League. I believe that."

A lot of the problems seemed to stem from Rodgers' continued insistence throughout the year that he would return before the end of the season. He was activated to the 53-man roster last week to allow him to keep practicing, but he won't play in games.

In the aftermath of Rodgers' injury, the Jets only notable addition at quarterback was signing Trevor Siemian to their practice squad. Wilson started nine consecutive games after Rodgers went down.

Tim Boyle started back-to-back games in Weeks 12 and 13, but he was benched for Siemian in the third quarter against the Atlanta Falcons due to poor play.

Wilson returned to the starting lineup in Week 14 against the Houston Texans. He responded by throwing for 301 yards and two touchdowns in a 30-6 victory.

A concussion knocked Wilson out of a Week 15 loss to the Miami Dolphins and he didn't play Sunday against the Washington Commanders, allowing Siemian to make his first start of the season.