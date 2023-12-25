NFL Legend Calvin Johnson Says WWE's Roman Reigns Was 'Badass' on GT Football Team

SetNumber: X76544 TK1 R7

NFL legend Calvin Johnson is looking back fondly on his time as a teammate of WWE superstar Roman Reigns.

Johnson played with Reigns, whose real name is Leati Joseph Anoaʻi, while they were on the Georgia Tech football team. Reigns played on the defensive line and Johnson praised his toughness and leadership abilities.

"He was just always like a badass," Johnson said, per TMZ Sports. "He didn't say much, but when he did say something, you listened."

Reigns played 25 games during his collegiate career for the Yellow Jackets, recording 65 tackles and 6.5 sacks. He signed with the Minnesota Vikings as an undrafted free agent, and also had an offseason stint with the Jacksonville Jaguars, but was out of professional football by 2008.

He signed a contract with WWE in 2010 and has gone on to become the company's biggest star as a six-time world champion.