Mets Set to Pay Record $101M 2023 MLB Luxury Tax Bill; Finished 4th in NL East

Mets Set to Pay Record $101M 2023 MLB Luxury Tax Bill; Finished 4th in NL EastDecember 23, 2023
The luxury tax was not kind to the New York Mets this season.
The Mets were hit with a tax bill that exceeded $100 million, setting a new mark for the most a team has ever had to pay in MLB history, according to the Associated Press. The Mets' $101 million bill more than doubled the previous mark of $43.6 million, which was paid by the 2015 Los Angeles Dodgers.
The Mets didn't see much return on their investment in 2023, finishing 75-87 and in fourth place in the NL East. It marked the sixth time in seven seasons that the Mets failed to qualify for the playoffs and it came in a season when the payroll exceeded $374 million.
