Red Sox Rumors: Teoscar Hernández Eyed by BOS in 2023 MLB Free Agency

Ron Jenkins/Getty Images

The Boston Red Sox have not made any blockbuster moves in an offseason that saw Shohei Ohtani, Juan Soto, Tyler Glasnow and Yoshinobu Yamamoto change teams, but they are reportedly interested in a potential difference-maker in the outfield.

According to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic, Boston is interested in Teoscar Hernández.

"The Red Sox's biggest need is a top-of-the-rotation starter, but Hernández would appear a logical fit," Rosenthal wrote. "The outfielders on the team's 40-man roster are Wilyer Abreu, Jarren Duran, Tyler O'Neill, Ceddanne Rafaela, Rob Refsnyder and Masataka Yoshida."

While Hernández wouldn't be the splashy type of move that the Los Angeles Dodgers made with Ohtani, Glasnow and Yamamoto or that the New York Yankees made with Soto, he is someone who would fit in nicely with Boston's lineup.

For his career, Hernández has played for the Houston Astros, Toronto Blue Jays and Seattle Mariners.

His versatility stands out considering he has played all three outfield spots at times, and he would add significant power as well.

The only time in the last six seasons Hernández didn't hit at least 22 home runs came in the shortened 2020 campaign, and that was perhaps his best season of power considering he launched 16 long balls in 50 games for Toronto.

He slashed .258/.305/.435 with 26 home runs and 93 RBI during the 2023 campaign for Seattle and had 32 home runs as recently as the 2021 season.

Boston was just 18th in the league in total home runs last year, so the two-time Silver Slugger winner would be a welcome addition for a team looking to make a jump from its last-place finish in the American League East and keep up with the likes of the Yankees, Tampa Bay Rays and others.