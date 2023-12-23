TMZ: Mookie Betts Buys $15M Los Angeles Mansion Close to Dodger Stadium

Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Los Angeles Dodgers star Mookie Betts celebrated the holiday season by purchasing a brand new home.

Per TMZ Sports, Betts purchased a $15 million mansion in Encino that's only a few miles away from Dodger Stadium.

James McClain of RobbReport.com noted the 9,300-square foot home includes 10.5 bathrooms, eight bedrooms and a three-car garage on 2.2 acres of land.

This is one of two properties Betts owns in the Los Angeles area, but he's been trying to get rid of the other one for almost a year. He originally listed the mansion for $10 million in February before taking it off the market and re-listing it in October with an $8.5 million price tag.

The seven-time All-Star can use the space in his new house to host a welcome party for his new Dodgers teammates. Shohei Ohtani recently signed a 10-year, $700 million contract with Los Angeles.

The Dodgers followed that up by getting Yoshinobu Yamamoto to agree to a 12-year, $325 million deal on Thursday, per ESPN's Jeff Passan.