Mets' Cohen on Yoshinobu Yamamoto Pursuit After Dodgers Contract: 'Life Goes on'

Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

New York Mets owner Steve Cohen has no regrets about the team's efforts to sign Yoshinobu Yamamoto before the Japanese star agreed to a deal with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Speaking to Mike Puma of the New York Post, Cohen spoke about his mindset after losing out on Yamamoto.

"I think the whole organization tried our hardest, and someone was going to win and someone was going to lose and that is the way it goes," Cohen said. "I feel good about our efforts and I left it all on the field. Life goes on."

ESPN's Jeff Passan reported on Thursday that Yamamoto agreed to a 12-year, $325 million deal with the Dodgers.

Per The Athletic's Will Sammon, the Mets actually matched Los Angeles' offer to Yamamoto in both years and dollars.

The New York Yankees also made a competitive offer to Yamamoto of 10 years and $300 million for a higher average annual salary than the Dodgers and Mets, but fewer years and total dollars than their offers.

Cohen and the Mets left no doubt about their desire to bring Yamamoto to Queens. The Mets owner hosted the 25-year-old for a dinner at his home in Connecticut last week after Cohen and president of baseball operations David Stearns previously flew to Japan for a face-to-face meeting with the right-handed pitcher.

Puma noted the Mets' offer was "among the first received" by Yamamoto's camp, but they were "never offered an opportunity to increase the bid."

After missing out on Yamamoto, Cohen acknowledged the Mets aren't going to make an impulse signing to get positive headlines at the expense of their long-term plan.

"We're going to be thoughtful and not impulsive and thinking about sustainability over the intermediate long-term, but not focused on winning the headlines over the next week," Cohen said. "I think there's a couple of ways to build a team."

Reigning NL Cy Young winner Blake Snell and Jordan Montgomery are among the top starting pitchers still available in free agency.

One reason Yamamoto was so attractive to a team like the Mets, which is in the process of retooling the franchise after going all-in on spending last offseason, is his age. It's rare that a pitcher of his talent is available on the market at 25 years old.