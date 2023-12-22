Deion Sanders: Travis Hunter, Son Shedeur Are Probably Colorado's 'Best Recruiters'

Louis Grasse/Getty Images

As Colorado looks to build upon its 4-8 record in 2023, head coach Deion Sanders is confident in the ability of the team's offensive stars to recruit the next class of Buffaloes.

"You're talking about one of the greatest recruiters, [Shedeur Sanders] and Travis [Hunter] are probably the best recruiters we've got on the squad," Sanders said in an appearance on The Stephen A. Smith Show (15:50 mark). "Because, these kids DM them and hit them and just want to talk to them about coming there and want to play with them because of the way they approach the game."

Shedeur Sanders wrapped up an excellent inaugural season in Colorado, setting a school record by throwing for 3,230 yards while completing 69.3 percent of his throws. He also racked up 27 passing touchdowns against just three interceptions.

Hunter battled through injuries but repeatedly made highlight-worthy plays when healthy, lining up at both wide receiver and cornerback. He recorded 721 receiving yards and five touchdowns in nine games while totaling 30 tackles and three interceptions on defense.

The two have spent time together both on and off the field, going viral in Oct. after LeBron James greeted them on the floor during a matchup between the Los Angeles Lakers and Denver Nuggets.