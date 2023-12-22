X

    Yoshinobu Yamamoto's Contract with Dodgers Called Unfair by MLB Fans amid Ohtani Deal

    Andrew PetersDecember 22, 2023

    Following their signing of Shohei Ohtani and Tyler Glasnow, the Los Angeles Dodgers added Japanese star pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto on Thursday, per Jeff Passan of ESPN.

    The Dodgers and Yamamoto agreed to a 12-year, $325 million contract, setting Los Angeles up to likely be a heavy favorite for the World Series in 2024.

    Following Yamamoto's signing, MLB fans voiced their opinions on social media, calling the Dodgers' seemingly unlimited wealth unfair.

    Justin Meiler @Justin_IveyJr

    Dodgers getting Yamamoto is just unfair man…. I don't want to hear it

    J @Jeffry_Sigaan

    How are the dodgers getting everyone it's unfair 😐

    KP @KylePerry34

    bruh the dodgers are unfair man 😭😭

    Bob Nightengale @BNightengale

    The Dodgers have spent more than $1.1 billion this winter with the signings of Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Shohei Ohtani and Tyler Glasnow. <br>Unreal offseason.

    Jake @D1SCHER

    Genuinely how can anyone who's not a dodgers fan enjoy a sport that allows one team to have like a $300M payroll and another team to have a $40M payroll<br><br>Just makes no god damn sense

    Kevin Fielder 🇺🇸🇫🇮 @TheKevinFielder

    The Dodgers have spent a combined $1B+ on three players.<br><br>This sport is no longer interesting lol. Incredibly broken all around. <a href="https://t.co/mWVqcHw1tn">https://t.co/mWVqcHw1tn</a>

    Max Ralph @maxralph_

    MLB is so broken. The Dodgers do this… and then there's the Pirates. Zero competitive balance WHATSOEVER. Ridiculous.

    Goomba Shane @shaneluigi13

    MLB free agency is broken. "Small market owners need to spend more" you do realize that the Dodgers have spent more this off-season than what several franchises are worth right?

    The Dodgers are certainly in good position heading into the 2024 season, and many fans believe Los Angeles has already secured the titles for the next few years.

    RUIZ @_ThreeOne

    Baseball season is going to be so boring…just give dodgers the World Series trophy for the next 5 years at this point

    Hunter @hunterdavis_80

    Congrats to the Dodgers on winning the 24'-34' world series!!!! <a href="https://t.co/V6w9elCqsy">https://t.co/V6w9elCqsy</a>

    Sportsbook Consigliere @SportsbkConsig

    Dodgers got their guys.<br><br>Their odds to win the World Series are +350.<br><br>Their season win total is 104.5.<br><br>It's December 21st. <br><br>Baseball, bruh. <a href="https://t.co/CgJHDNGC1s">pic.twitter.com/CgJHDNGC1s</a>

    The pressure is certainly on for the Dodgers now. With Yamamoto joining an already stacked roster, anything less than a World Series win would be disappointing for Dodgers fans.

    The 2024 season is certainly seeming like the year for the Dodgers, but only time will tell if they can live up to the hype.

