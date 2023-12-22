Yoshinobu Yamamoto's Contract with Dodgers Called Unfair by MLB Fans amid Ohtani Deal

Megan Briggs/Getty Images

Following their signing of Shohei Ohtani and Tyler Glasnow, the Los Angeles Dodgers added Japanese star pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto on Thursday, per Jeff Passan of ESPN.

The Dodgers and Yamamoto agreed to a 12-year, $325 million contract, setting Los Angeles up to likely be a heavy favorite for the World Series in 2024.

Following Yamamoto's signing, MLB fans voiced their opinions on social media, calling the Dodgers' seemingly unlimited wealth unfair.

The Dodgers are certainly in good position heading into the 2024 season, and many fans believe Los Angeles has already secured the titles for the next few years.

The pressure is certainly on for the Dodgers now. With Yamamoto joining an already stacked roster, anything less than a World Series win would be disappointing for Dodgers fans.