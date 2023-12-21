Nebraska's Chubba Purdy, Brother of 49ers' Brock, to Transfer After Raiola Commitment

Steven Branscombe/Getty Images

Nebraska quarterback Chubba Purdy announced on Wednesday that he plans to enter the transfer portal.

Purdy's father, Shawn, also confirmed the news to Eric Bland of the Omaha World-Herald.

The decision comes in the wake of 5-star prospect Dylan Raiola—the No.2 quarterback in the Class of 2024 and No. 6 player overall, per 247Sports' Composite Rankings—flipping his commitment from Georgia to Nebraska.

"I firmly believe that Nebraska is in my blood," Raiola told ESPN's Pete Thamel. "It's a great opportunity to be part of something bigger than myself. Nebraska is a special place."

Raiola's father Dominic played for the Cornhuskers and his uncle Donovan is the current offensive line coach, though the fact that Carson Beck chose to return to Georgia may have also played a part in his decision.

Those toppling dominoes eventually resulted in Purdy—the younger brother of San Francisco 49ers' quarterback Brock Purdy—seeking a new team.

It likely came as something of a surprise to head coach Matt Rhule, who told reporters on Wednesday—before Purdy's decision went public—that he didn't seek any one-year transfer option at quarterback because Purdy and Heinrich Haarberg "earned the chance to go compete in the spring without someone coming in that's a year ahead of them."

"I think as we move forward, everything will be earned and nothing will be given," he added. "It will be great competition. It'll be great learning and great development. We have some pretty special players in that room."

Purdy, 22, spent his first two seasons in college at Florida State, making four total appearances and throwing for 317 yards, four touchdowns and an interception. He transferred to Nebraska ahead of the 2022 season and made 12 total appearances for the Cornhuskers, throwing for 529 yards, two touchdowns and six interceptions, completing just 50.5 percent of his passes.